Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $325,000 Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,367,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 61,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 485,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $39.04 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

