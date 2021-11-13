State Street Corp Purchases 620,326 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 256.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Morphic were worth $49,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 75.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 51,844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 7.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 40,717 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 26.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after buying an additional 51,201 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 30,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $1,688,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORF opened at $62.74 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. Morphic’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

