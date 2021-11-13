Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BSFFF. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Basic-Fit currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFFF opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. Basic-Fit has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $52.87.

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. It operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes, and online coach.

