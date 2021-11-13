Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given New C$230.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$240.00 to C$230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BYDGF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.44.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $169.26 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $163.85 and a twelve month high of $214.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.92.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.