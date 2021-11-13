CIBC Increases Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to C$2.50

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFXTF opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

