Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT Raised to C$20.25

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CROMF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.56 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

