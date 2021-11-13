Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QNST has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

QuinStreet stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $925.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 30,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $531,053.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

