Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – William Blair raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Primerica in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $161.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.49 and a 200-day moving average of $155.65. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Primerica has a one year low of $123.54 and a one year high of $179.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

