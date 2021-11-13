Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sysco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Sysco stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.14%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

