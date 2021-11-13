Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.62 million.
Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $13.05.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.
