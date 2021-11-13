LPL Financial LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PROG by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the second quarter worth $214,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the second quarter worth $231,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.94.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

