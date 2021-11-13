Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $332,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $26.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

