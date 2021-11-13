Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fair Isaac Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $522.00 price target on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.71.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $375.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $370.52 and a one year high of $553.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $412.05 and a 200 day moving average of $467.32.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

