Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ingrid Lestiyo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Tuesday, October 26th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $558,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $3,674,440.00.

Shares of U opened at $196.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of -89.39 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.80. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $196.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 700,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.