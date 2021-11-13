Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $1,775,500.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:QS opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $11,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2,316.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 60,797 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $5,995,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $1,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

