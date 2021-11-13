Oppenheimer Weighs in on Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Windtree Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:WINT opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $47.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.16. Windtree Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.85.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

In other news, Director James Huang purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 56,000 shares of company stock worth $106,430. 16.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 86,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 89,665 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.