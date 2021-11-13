VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Sells $2,412,000.00 in Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 8th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 140,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $547,400.00.
EGY opened at $3.86 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $226.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.27.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGY. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
