VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Sells $2,412,000.00 in Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 140,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $547,400.00.

EGY opened at $3.86 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $226.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.27.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGY. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.