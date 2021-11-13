LPL Financial LLC Sells 862 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.64. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

