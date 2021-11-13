LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DURA. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 74.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000.

NYSEARCA DURA opened at $31.48 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $32.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31.

