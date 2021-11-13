PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHI. UBS Group AG raised its position in PLDT by 2,817.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PLDT by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in PLDT by 58.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in PLDT during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 115.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.16. PLDT Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21.

PLDT Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

