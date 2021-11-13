LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 25,217 Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -142.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHNG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

