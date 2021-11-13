Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Stock Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FT opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

