$501.46 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report $501.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $502.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.56 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $521.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

AEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEL opened at $37.27 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

