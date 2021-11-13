Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 23,500 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $7.17 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

