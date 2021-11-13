LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXR stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.29. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAXR shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

