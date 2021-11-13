Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,310 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,768,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 181,165 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 866.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 539,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 483,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,808,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,901,000 after acquiring an additional 967,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIV stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 11.84%.

In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

