TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at TD Securities

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.64.
Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.91.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
