TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at TD Securities

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,723 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,835,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,726 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,257 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 64.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,626,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,791,000 after acquiring an additional 108,233 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.