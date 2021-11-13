Renewable Energy Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $3.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.75.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

REGI opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,913 over the last 90 days. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.