Truist Raises Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $88.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Athene has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. Athene has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $91.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $25,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,294 shares of company stock worth $1,206,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $93,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.