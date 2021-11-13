Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) PT Raised to C$18.50 at Scotiabank

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PVG. National Bank Financial raised Pretium Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE PVG opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

