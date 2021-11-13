Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $175.00 at Susquehanna

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.00.
Shares of AMD stock opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $155.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.09.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,784 shares of company stock valued at $61,403,881 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,509.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 105,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,100 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 278,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 430.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
