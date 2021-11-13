Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $175.00 at Susquehanna

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $155.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,784 shares of company stock valued at $61,403,881 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,509.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 105,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,100 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 278,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 430.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

