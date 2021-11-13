AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

AlloVir stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $36,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $270,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,311. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AlloVir by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AlloVir by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 82,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AlloVir by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

