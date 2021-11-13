Airgain’s (AIRG) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of AIRG opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Airgain has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 34,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.