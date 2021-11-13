Brokerages Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $383.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce sales of $383.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $369.85 million to $422.20 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $373.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

VICI opened at $28.74 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

