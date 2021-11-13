Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZEV opened at $8.89 on Friday. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a current ratio of 20.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

