Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) & Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Critical Contrast

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ozon and Amazon.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $1.44 billion 6.25 -$307.24 million N/A N/A Amazon.com $386.06 billion 4.63 $21.33 billion $51.12 68.96

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Ozon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Amazon.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com 5.73% 24.31% 7.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ozon and Amazon.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60 Amazon.com 0 0 39 0 3.00

Ozon presently has a consensus price target of $59.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.72%. Amazon.com has a consensus price target of $4,158.21, indicating a potential upside of 17.96%. Given Ozon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than Amazon.com.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Ozon on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

