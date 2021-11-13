Stifel Financial Corp Invests $219,000 in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of The Liberty Braves Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4,850.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $30.86 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $318.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 11,405 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $547,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 5,356 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,848 shares of company stock worth $1,628,602.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

