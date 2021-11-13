Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $214,000 Investment in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NWE opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

