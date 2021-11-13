Piper Sandler Cuts InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Price Target to $14.00

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of InnovAge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at $5,137,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $22,142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $2,531,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $2,246,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

