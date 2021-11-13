Piper Sandler Cuts InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Price Target to $14.00

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of InnovAge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.43.
Shares of INNV stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at $5,137,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $22,142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $2,531,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth about $2,246,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.
About InnovAge
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
