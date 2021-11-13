Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Kingspan Group stock opened at $116.03 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $126.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.24.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

