Scotiabank Raises Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$100.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

