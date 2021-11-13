Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Lifted to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of MONDY opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. Mondi has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.4674 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.