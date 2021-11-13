Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 937.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period.

Shares of PSCM stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

