Stifel Financial Corp Invests $226,000 in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,071,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,565,000 after buying an additional 124,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,429,000 after purchasing an additional 179,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.