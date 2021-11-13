Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 589,892 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 993,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $2.79 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $209.66 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 4.47.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 240.99%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

