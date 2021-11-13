Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 1,967 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $20,150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 227.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after buying an additional 115,582 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 66.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,196,000 after buying an additional 115,126 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 232,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after buying an additional 97,831 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day moving average of $115.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

