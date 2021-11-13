Alan S. Lowe Sells 26,514 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $91.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LITE. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lumentum by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after buying an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $32,429,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Lumentum by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after buying an additional 236,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

