Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total value of $4,086,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE NET opened at $204.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average is $120.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of -292.51 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $218.00.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
