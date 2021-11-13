Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total value of $4,086,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE NET opened at $204.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average is $120.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of -292.51 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

