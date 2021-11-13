Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Insider Sells $3,336,334.00 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Rick Roetken sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $3,336,334.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rick Roetken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $278,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Rick Roetken sold 318 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,950.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $128,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00.

HAYW opened at $25.49 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,911,000 after buying an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Hayward by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

