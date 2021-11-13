Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Insider Sells $3,336,334.00 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Rick Roetken sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $3,336,334.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Rick Roetken also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $278,760.00.
- On Tuesday, October 26th, Rick Roetken sold 318 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,950.00.
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $128,354.00.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00.
HAYW opened at $25.49 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,911,000 after buying an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Hayward by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HAYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
