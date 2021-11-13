FY2022 EPS Estimates for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Raised by Analyst

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $129.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

